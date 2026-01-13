Balabanov: We want 100% machine voting from the ITN, but not with these machines

We want 100% machine voting, but not with these machines, but with scanning devices that will be integrated into the sections where Bulgarian voters will cast their votes, said the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of “Ima takvi narod“ (ITN) Stanislav Balabanov at a media briefing.

According to him, this need for a change in the Electoral Code is clearly being imposed in society.

We expect to receive support from all who want machine voting, he added.

We are starting our participation in the parliament with the idea of removing the so-called "dead souls" from the electoral lists, Balabanov said.

„We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria“ was the first political formation to sign up to these ideas for changing the ITN. This was the only bill that, after the legal committee, will enter the hall for a second reading, so it is almost ready to be adopted, Stanislav Balabanov said.

He noted that there is enough time to purchase new scanning machines and to change the electoral lists. This was the only bill that went through all public discussions and the work of expert groups, Balabanov noted and added that comments have been collected for eight months.

Bulgaria is ready, if necessary, to initially rent and gradually purchase scanning devices. We will announce the specific amount for these changes during the debates, he specified.

When asked whether the ITN is ready to receive a third mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev, Balabanov replied that the party has received a third mandate enough times, but more importantly, the public wants elections. Asked whether they would return the mandate if they did receive it, he replied that this would most likely happen.