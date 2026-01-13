Pargov: BSP can hold on to its mandate longer

Bulgaria needs a clear perspective, but the current parliament is not able to form a stable government. This was stated by Kaloyan Pargov, the outgoing deputy chairman of the BSP, outlining the party's position on the upcoming mandate, the budget and the internal state of the left.

According to Pargov in the broadcast “The Day Live”, the BSP will not accept the mandate to form a government, but it is not excluded that it will not be returned immediately. The reason is related to a possible agreement on the date of the early elections.

“If there is some understanding about the date of the elections and the arguments are adequate, we could retain the mandate“, he commented, adding that such a move would be possible at the request of the president.

According to Pargov, within this parliament there are no prerequisites for forming a government that would have public trust. The political configuration is highly fragmented, and the division between the parties makes compromises practically impossible.

Pargov emphasized that the BSP's participation in the government has always been related to the imposition of a social agenda. He recalled that the proposed budget included a buffer to mitigate the economic shocks on people at the beginning of the year.

“The budget was not liked by anyone – "except from the socialists," he noted, acknowledging that the project did not meet broad political support.

Regarding the upcoming tax and social security changes, Pargov stated that the reforms were objectively necessary. However, he admitted that the BSP had made a mistake by not taking into account public fears. "January 1, 2026 scared many people, and the topic of tax reform further intensified this tension," Pargov pointed out. According to him, in order for any change to be imposed in parliament, clear and stable support is necessary.

Pargov refused to comment on whether he would run for BSP chairman, but expressed serious doubts whether the party would emerge more united from the upcoming congress. According to him, the time until the elections is too short to overcome the accumulated internal conflicts.

According to Pargov, the BSP needs change, but it cannot be limited to replacing individuals. “The party has systemic problems of an organizational and political nature that have not been resolved“, he said. According to him, there is a feeling of abandonment and lack of direction on the left.

Pargov said that he expects “the unexpected” from President Rumen Radev on the issue of whether the head of state would give up the presidency to create his own political project.

In conclusion, he predicted that even after the upcoming elections, the country will probably head for a new vote due to the deep division between political parties.