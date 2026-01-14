Nadezhda Yordanova: We will not allow the substitution of citizens' votes! Today everyone is protesting!

Nadezhda Yordanova received, on behalf of the PP-DB, and immediately returned the second mandate to form a cabinet, which she did not fulfill.

„In this parliament, there is no way to form a reformist majority that would dismantle the model of the conquered state. Hundreds of thousands in the squares across the country clearly stated: „We want fair elections immediately!“. The central issue is to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process. The most transparent elections were when Bulgarians voted 100% by machines - the fastest vote counted, with the fewest violations. We insist that this procedure be returned“, Yordanova told the president.

Nadezhda Yordanova said that the PP-DB is deeply concerned by the actions of the majority in the National Assembly “to replace the will of the Bulgarians in a hurry and in the dark to impose the so-called scanning devices. We will not allow the vote to be flawed“, Yordanova was categorical.

Yordanova called on citizens to come out and join the protest organized by the PP-DB tonight at 6:00 p.m. in front of the parliament.