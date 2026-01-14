MLSP proposes that the Christmas and Easter supplements be for all those in need and be enacted into law

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy proposes to the National Assembly a lasting and fair solution to the issue of the so-called Easter and Christmas supplements. This was announced by Minister Borislav Gutsanov after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

In a letter to the Chairperson of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of the National Assembly – Denitsa Sacheva, he proposes changes to the Social Assistance Act. They introduce clear and precise rules for granting this additional support to ensure that it reaches the most vulnerable.

„Easter and Christmas allowances will no longer be only for pensioners, but also for large families, people with disabilities, single parents, children in difficult situations. Thus, the most vulnerable people in the country will not wait for some handout, but will know in advance what help they can count on from the state“, explained Gutsanov.

Additional assistance for the brightest holidays will be paid in March and December, and its amount will be determined annually through the State Budget Act. „Thus, on the one hand, the situation in the country such as inflation and purchasing power will be taken into account, and on the other - and the capabilities of the treasury“, added the Minister of Social Affairs. With the legislative changes, the most vulnerable will have certainty that they will receive this support on an exact date – before the holidays, and not only if the current government or parliament decides.

According to preliminary data from the Social Assistance Agency and the National Insurance Institute, this support is expected to reach about 507,000 people. These are people who already receive support from the social assistance system or family benefits.

The changes to the Social Assistance Act will introduce greater fairness, because all people's income will be taken into account.

“It often happens that someone is on a minimum pension, but has additional income from fields leased out or from rented apartments. With this step, we are ensuring that there is fairness and that this support is received by all those in need, not just pensioners“, explained Gutsanov. He expressed hope that the changes will become a fact in this National Assembly.

All victims of disasters this year will receive an additional 1,550 euros. At the proposal of the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to allocate these funds.

“These are additional funds for the victims, in addition to those to which they are entitled by law – in the amount of up to three times the poverty line. According to the new estimates, they are 1,172 euros“, the Minister explained. This is a completely consistent policy. You remember that in the same way we assisted the victims of the fires, and then the floods in 2025“, he added.

So this year, all victims of the disasters will be able to count on over 3,800 euros only through the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.