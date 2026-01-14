"Bulgarian Posts" receives additional funds for exchanging levs into euros

The government has allocated an additional 25 million euros to "Bulgarian Posts" EAD in the form of a working capital loan. The funds are to ensure the exchange of levs into euros at post offices and to respond to the significant interest in exchange at these locations.

In the first week alone, approximately 30 million levs were exchanged in the Bulgarian Post network and requests for almost another 26 million levs were received.

Estimates based on actual requests of over 1,000 to 10,000 levs so far show that a second additional financing for working capital is needed for the smooth operation of the service.

The financial assistance provided to the company will be reimbursed from the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Communications by September 30, 2026.