ITN saved the security of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski from the NSO

The deputies in the National Assembly made a full circle regarding the security of the NSO for members of parliament.

Today, the first item on the agenda of the parliament is the Bill on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on the National Security Service, news.bg indicated.

The co-chairmen of "Yes, Bulgaria" and PP-DB MP Ivaylo Mirchev and a group of MPs, which envisaged returning the NSO to its original purpose - protection of a limited circle of persons holding high state positions, namely the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister and the President, under clear and publicly defensible criteria, without the possibility of political or informal influence on who uses the service's resources.

The MPs voted with 115 votes "for", 95 votes "against" and 9 votes "abstain".

"For" The removal of the security guards from the NSO for the deputies, including those of the leaders of GERB-SDF Boyko Borisov and MRF-New Beginning Delyan Peevski, was voted by PP-DB, "Vazrazhdane", four from BSP-United Left, ITN, APS, MECH and "Velichy".

"Against", as expected, the parliamentary groups of GERB-SDF, MRF-New Beginning, one from BSP-United Left (Natalia Kiselova - editor's note) and four independent MPs voted.

"Abstained" eight MPs from the BSP-United Left and one independent MP voted.

However, after the adoption of the bill, a scandal broke out in the plenary hall. First, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and MP from the PP-DB Bozhidar Bozhanov stated that since he had not seen "who knows what proposals", he proposed that the bill be adopted in a second vote during today's session of the National Assembly.

His proposal provoked a reaction from the chairman of the parliamentary session, Kostadin Angelov, who countered him with the argument that the MP from "Vazrazhdane" Zlatan Zlatanov had made proposals between the first and second readings.

The chairman of the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order, Manoil Manev from GERB, also took the floor, who accused the PP-DB of not thinking about the legislation. According to him, their proposals in the NSO Law are also unconstitutional.

Then, apparently, in order to calm down passions and decide what to do with the bill between the two readings, the MP from the DPS-New Beginning Hamid Hamid requested a 30-minute break. It was respected and the MPs withdrew to decide the future of the draft law on the NSO Law.

After the break, a re-vote of the Legislative Assembly of the NSO Law was held. During the re-vote, there was a reversal and the NSO Law did not pass - 99 votes "For", 95 votes "against" and 28 votes "abstain".

"For" PP-DB, "Vazrazhdane", three from BSP-OL, APS, MECH and Velichie voted again.

"Against" voted GERB-SDS, MPS-New Beginning, one from BSP-OL and four independent MPs.

ITN reversed the vote and voted "abstained", together with BSP and one independent MP. Thus, in practice, with their votes, the law on NSO and Delyan Peevski's security were not adopted and Boyko Borisov remains.

In a negative vote, the leader of Bozhidar Bozanov stated that threats had been made during the break. "The society saw how ITN saved Delyan Peevski's security," he added.

Kiril Veselinski from MECH stated that ITN sensed Delyan Peevski somewhere in the dark rooms of the parliament. From now on, TikTok will follow along with Slavi Trifonov and you will apologize to the Bulgarian people, Veselinski pointed out and called on the ITN to say what changed their vote, because of which they kept Delyan Peevski's security.

Toshko Yordanov from the ITN stated that he did not owe an explanation to either MECH or PP-DB why they changed their vote.

The chairman of the parliament session, Kostadin Angelov, gave another half-hour break and invited the members of parliament to an exhibition.

During the debates on the bill, Bozhidar Bozhanov pointed out that the purpose of the bill is to show that members of parliament are not special. The NSO must protect the president, the prime minister and the speaker of the National Assembly, Bozanov pointed out.

He gave an example that Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski cannot have more security than the speaker of the National Assembly himself, thereby demonstrating that "they are the power and that the state protects them".

Zlatan Zlatanov stated that "Vazrazhdane" would not support the PP-DB bill on the first vote, but would support it with amendments and additions on the second vote.

MECH MP Nikolay Radulov insisted that the circle of persons protected by the NSO be expanded to include the deputy speakers of parliament.