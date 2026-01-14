“We finally got the deputies to adopt the law of "Stand Up.BG" on price control - with an almost complete majority on first reading!” This was commented by the chairwoman of “Stand Up.BG” Maya Manolova in her Facebook post.

The law on price control measures, better known as the "Antispeculation" law, provides for price control measures in the most important sectors for consumers: basic food products and essential goods and services, determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers; bank fees and commissions; fuels; mobile operator services; over-the-counter medicines; other goods and services determined by decision of the Council of Ministers.

From the press center of "Izpra se.BG" indicate that the price control measures envisaged by the bill are borrowed from European countries and include:

setting maximum prices in retail trade;

setting maximum mark-ups;

returning maximum prices to a certain level;

mandatory regular or periodic provision of price data;

mandatory announcement of a price that was valid in a previous period;

prohibition of increasing the amount of fees and introducing new fees;

other measures determined by the relevant authority for the main goods and services subject to the law.

Manolova indicated that the adoption of the “Anti-speculation” Law, although severely delayed, will stop the rise in prices.