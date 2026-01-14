Today we rested a lot in the National Assembly. Apparently they didn't like what was about to happen - to return to fairer elections with machines. We are on the verge of being able to vote with machines, and, understanding people's concerns, to have a parallel counting of the ballots. However, for inexplicable reasons, the government refuses to do so. This was stated by the MP from “Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria“ Daniel Lorer to bTV.

“The idea of the counters is old and even predates the current machines with screens. The idea is to have a semi-automatic fight, validation of the ballot itself, so that there are no invalid ballots. However, this cannot be introduced two or three months before the elections themselves“, he is categorical.

He believes that the plot with Maduro in the context of the machine vote is ridiculous: “We all know that he lost the elections, he is just a popular name these days. A more significant argument is that they are not used in Europe. That's right, very few countries use machines. In our country, machines are the only option we have found.“

“If we want the 52nd parliament to be different, it is time to wake up and start thinking about Bulgaria. We have not discussed a single long-term strategy for Bulgaria. We risk falling out not only of the EU, but also of the modern countries in this world. Nowadays, the EU is ceasing to be a monolithic, economic bloc. Instead of a single market, we are divided, and this will still be a problem for us“, warned Laurer.

When asked if there was an alternative to the status quo, he emphasized: “I am Bulgarian, European and a realist. In the current state of Bulgarian politics, if we continue to deal with personalities, we will not find a long-term solution. If we talk every day about who will or will not form a coalition with whom, we will not get to the point of discussing what we want and what we do not want for Bulgaria.“

“Vazrazhdane“ started scribbling on euro banknotes. This is vandalism, which they have shown repeatedly – they set fire to Sofia, injured police officers, destroyed the parliament building. Imagine a pensioner withdrawing his pension and having it withheld at the store without being replaced with a new one,“ he also said.

On the choice of Nikolay Mladenov to take up the post of Director General of the Gaza Peace Council, Lorer commented: “It is an exceptional recognition that a Bulgarian politician has received such a responsible post. He can influence millions of people. Since the appointment of Kristalina Georgieva, Bulgaria has not had such recognition on a global scale. This is an extremely complex task, but all the cards are arranged in such a way that he can handle it. Finally, I expect peace, because most of Gaza has been controlled. God grant that Iran will also flourish in the modern world.“