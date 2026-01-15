Patrol car fell into a ravine in the Yagodinsko Gorge, a policeman was injured

A police car fell into a ravine in the Yagodinsko Gorge on the road between Teshel and Buynovo in Smolyan on Wednesday at around 3 p.m., the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Smolyan announced.

The traffic accident occurred in a section where there were fallen stones on the road. The car, which is owned by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Smolyan, went off the right side of the road and fell into a roadside ravine. A 47-year-old officer was driving the patrol car.

A 48-year-old policeman was injured in the accident. He was provided with medical assistance on the spot and then he was transported to the Emergency Department in Devin. After an examination, the victim was released for home treatment with contusions and abrasions to the head.

The driver of the patrol car was tested for alcohol and drugs. The results of both tests were negative.