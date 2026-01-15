Nadezhda Yordanova: The rulers are behaving arrogantly and even though they were overthrown by the people

"It is categorically not right to change election rules on the eve of an upcoming vote, the Venice Commission has very clear criteria in this direction. The rulers bear many sins for missed opportunities, in addition to all the piggybacking they did. There was an opportunity during the mandate to hold a discussion and debate. Apparently the rulers have reached some consensus on the so-called "counting machines" or optical scanners and have been waiting for a convenient moment to push it through. Introducing new technology requires time for deliveries, calibration, testing, etc.". This was said by the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of "Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Nadezhda Yordanova on BNT.

She again insisted on returning to the rules of the three consecutive elections with 100% machine voting, with the machines restoring their own functions of voting and printing a machine protocol.

"The rulers are behaving arrogantly and even though they were overthrown by the people, they continue to demonstrate such behavior, we saw it yesterday with the refusal to remove the security from the NSO. The citizens have overthrown the government," she emphasized regarding the debates surrounding the electoral changes. After the ruling party postponed the meeting of the legal committee on Wednesday, which was supposed to review the redrafting of the Electoral Code, a protest followed in front of the National Assembly, and the disputes are expected to continue today.

In addition, Yordanova stressed that talks regarding possible future interactions between Radev and the PP-DB have not been held, after the formation returned the second exploratory mandate for forming a government unfulfilled on Wednesday. "There is no way such talks can happen between a president and a second political force. Geopolitical issues divide us. We don't even know his team", were part of Yordanova's words.