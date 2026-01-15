Radev announced when and to whom he will hand over the third mandate

Rumen Radev announced when he will hand over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government within the framework of the 51st parliament. This will happen at 10 am on January 16. The folder will be given to representatives of the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms“.

The mandate will be taken by a party of the president's choice, since the first two parliamentary groups in terms of number - those of GERB-SDF and "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria" returned their unfulfilled ones.

If all three attempts prove unsuccessful, the head of state, after consultations with the parliamentary groups and at the proposal of the candidate for caretaker prime minister, appoints a caretaker cabinet and schedules new elections within two months.