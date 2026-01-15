The people from Dogan's circle, except for indictments, should not be served anything else.

This was announced by the leader of MECH, Radostin Vassilev, after it became clear that APS is the chosen political group to which President Rumen Radev will give a third mandate.

„Their parliamentary group is made up of two parties that do not exist in reality. They have no electoral weight and most likely will not be present in the next parliament. In addition to all these actions, this is a bad sign – one of the negative symbols of the transition to be charged with functions that should not be followed. People like Dogan should not be given a mandate, even if they have a first or second result. We take it as a negative sign from the president. This party and its remnants that remain in parliament have caused great damage to Bulgaria“, he said.

Vassilev recalled that in addition, the APS participated in the formation of this majority.

“From the point of view of searching for the most harmless subject to award this mandate, perhaps the president's action is justified“, he said.