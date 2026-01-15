Kostadinov: Radev took off his mask even before the show started

Radev decided to give a third mandate to Ahmed Dogan. I am not surprised by the decision, it is completely logical. There is no way he can give it a second time to the PPDB, with whom he is working for a future coalition after the elections, because he has already given them a mandate. He cannot give it to the BSP and ITN, to whom he has given it so far, because they are part of the current government. He cannot give it to the MRF, because they are also part of the government and will be compromised. He cannot give it to Vazrazhdane, because we are his only ideological opponent. Sword and Majesty do not even deserve to be commented on. This was written by the MP and leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov on the occasion of the decision announced today that the head of state will hand over the third mandate to form a government to the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS).

„We have repeatedly stated that Radev will not give the third mandate to Vazrazhdane. He has never done so before, for the reason described above. With this move, however, the future former president made a serious political mistake. He took off his mask even before the show began“, Kostadinov added in his post.

According to him, this is good news for Bulgarians, because “the planned replacement will crash even before it starts“.

Finally, Kostadinov called on the APS to return the mandate as soon as it receives it from the president: “Bulgaria has no time to waste. The government resigned a month and a half ago. Radev has given them enough time to complete their fraud, so it is high time they released power. Let's appoint a caretaker government and go to elections as quickly as possible!