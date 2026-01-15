Temenuzhka Petkova responded to Asen Vassilev: There is no impoverishment whatsoever

In 2025 compared to 2024, the growth of the minimum wage is 15.4%, and the growth of the average wage in 2025 compared to 2024 is 11.8%. There can be no talk of absolutely no impoverishment of citizens. This was stated by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova at a briefing to journalists on the implementation of the budget extension law.

The words of the relevant minister come as a result of criticism by the leader of "We continue the change" and former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev in parliament on inflation levels and measures under the budget extension law, news.bg recalled.

Petkova pointed out that in 2022 inflation was 16.9% with Finance Minister Assen Vassilev. She reminded that due to Assen Vassilev's proposals in the budget extension law and his proposed wage indexation, there are a number of ambiguities.

Temenuzhka Petkova nevertheless clarified about wage indexation that the consumer price index by the end of 2025 is 5%, and the harmonized index is 3.5%. The government will index everyone's wages once by 5%. We are working to make this happen as quickly as possible, the Finance Minister assured.

"People will get what they deserve", assured Petkova and added that the indexation of salaries by 5% will most likely happen in February.

A proposal was made in the plenary hall by Assen Vassilev to include text with the possibility of individual and one-time indexation of salaries by the amount of annual inflation as of December 31, 2025, she reminded the media.

She specified that the department she heads has taken the necessary measures and has sent an official inquiry to the NSI.