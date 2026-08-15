The level of the Danube River in the Bulgarian section continues to fall, according to data from the Executive Agency "Danube River Research and Maintenance".

According to them, the river level near Ruse is already minus 123 centimeters below the conditional zero, i.e. a new drop of 2 cm has been registered in 24 hours, writes the Bulgarian National Radio.

In the regions of Lom, Oryahovo and Nikopol, the decrease is minus 1 cm, and near Svishtov the level is stagnant.

Attempts to move a vessel stuck in the area of Batin Island continue, the "River Supervision" directorate adds.