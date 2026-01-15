Three are nominated for European Prosecutor from Bulgaria

Dimitar Belichev, Mihaela Raydovska and Plamen Petkov are the three nominated for European Prosecutor from Bulgaria.

The decision is up to the special committee, appointed by the Minister of Justice Georgi Georgiev and chaired by Deputy Minister Stoyan Lazarov. Yesterday, the committee heard all candidates for the position - a total of six.

Dimitar Belichev is a European Delegated Prosecutor and a prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv. Mihaela Raydovska is also a European Delegated Prosecutor and a prosecutor from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Plamen Petkov is a prosecutor in the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

After the public hearing of the candidates, the committee believes that the three have presented themselves most convincingly and to the greatest extent meet the requirements for a European Prosecutor. The Commission does not rank the nominees, but arranges them in alphabetical order.

Their names have been sent to the Minister of Justice, who submits them for approval by the Council of Ministers. The three applications are then sent to the competent EU bodies for subsequent selection. The European Prosecutors are appointed by the Council of the EU for a six-year term. The new term is expected to start at the end of July this year.