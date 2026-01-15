Ivan Takov: The waste situation is intolerable for hundreds of thousands of Sofia residents

The waste situation is intolerable for hundreds of thousands of Sofia residents, said at a briefing in the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) the chairman of the "BSP for Bulgaria" group, Ivan Takov.

He said that the municipal councilors expected to hear a real plan from the mayor after four months of promises to deal with the crisis. Instead, we received a report on what annexes were signed - according to lawyers on the verge of the law, Takov said.

According to him, Terziev is unconvincing in his explanations of how he is dealing with the crisis without a real plan. Takov asked how you fight the mafia by both calling the companies you have worked with so far mafia and then giving them hundreds of millions more.

Ivan Takov is of the opinion that "the failure in the field of waste management of the mayor and his administration is glaring". If we do not have an adequate solution, the Municipal Council will have to look for a permanent solution to the problem. Takov recalled that the Municipal Council helped the municipal company "Sofekostroy" by approving the allocation of funds to strengthen its capacity, but apparently this is not working, because unconvincing actions are visible in "Lyulin" and "Krasno Selo".

Enyo Savov, a municipal councilor from the BSP group, said at the briefing that waste collection, disposal and waste transportation should be carried out by a municipal company. Savov expressed hope that the mayor will listen to the municipal councilors in order to have a better dialogue. We hope that the lessons have been learned so that Sofia residents do not suffer anymore, Enyo Savov also said.