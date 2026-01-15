Kronospan production halted in Veliko Tarnovo

The Minister of Environment and Water has issued a compulsory administrative measure to halt production on the “Kronospan“ line in Veliko Tarnovo.

This evening, at around 5 p.m., representatives of the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Veliko Tarnovo, the Regional Administration and the Directorate of the Ministry of Interior handed over the order to the plant's management. The document was signed by one of the company's managers. The management is about to familiarize themselves with the content of the order in detail.

The Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Panov stated that the municipality has repeatedly insisted on stricter control and real measures against the company due to signals from citizens about smoke and unpleasant odors, emphasizing that people's health comes first. The measure comes into force at the moment of delivery. Within 24 hours after that, the company must submit a plan for a safe shutdown of production, Panov added.

In an official position from “Kronospan Bulgaria“ they state that the order was issued after a series of inspections and control measurements, which, in their words, did not identify any deviations from the current regulatory requirements and environmental standards. The company defines the measure as unfounded and announced that it will appeal it in accordance with the statutory procedure, seeking responsibility from state institutions for damages suffered and lost profits.