Simeon Dyankov: We will go to parliamentary elections twice this year

We will have a regular budget in the middle of the year at the earliest. I do not think that the caretaker government will touch the budget, so by law after the extended budget there will be another three-month extension, and we are going somewhere in June, July. This was stated by Simeon Dyankov on bTV.

Inflation is slowing down its growth, but 5 percent is higher than the average for the European Union, which is 2.6. That is, twice as high. Yes, it is indeed decreasing a little - from 5.2 to 5, but we are still well above the European average, added the Chairman of the Fiscal Council.

Inflation will remain this way this year, precisely because of these policies of caretaker governments, interim governments and parliaments in the last 3-4 years, which were bidding where to give what, continued the former Minister of Finance.

Inflation will decrease a little, but it will still be in the range of 4 percent, which is high. As for the parliamentary elections, in addition to the upcoming ones, we will have some more this year. 2026 will be a year of uncertainty, which we do not wish for, but it will happen, said Dyankov.