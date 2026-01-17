Sofia Municipality: Garbage collection continues over the weekend

Intensive garbage collection continues in the most affected areas of the city, the Sofia Municipality announced.

Yesterday alone, January 16, from the Poduyane and Slatina districts A total of 126 tons of waste were transported, with a standard daily rate of 90 tons for both regions.

Activity carried out on January 16:

„Poduyane“ Region

Five trucks worked in the field, servicing sections of the „Alexander Ekzarh“, „Vladimir Vazov“, railway line, as well as the carriage „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Levski Vekoven“ – „Todorini kukli“, „Vasil Kanchev“ – „Rezbarska“ „Vladimir Vazov“, „Makgahan“ – „Rezbarska“ – bridge „Chavdar“, the carriageway „Alexander Exarch“ – „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Botevgradsko Shosse“ – „Rila Monastery“, the neighborhoods „Levski G“ and “Levski V“, as well as a local lane on “Botevgradsko shosse“.

“Slatina“ District

Five trucks, a tow truck and a multi-lift worked in the areas of “Sofia Airport“, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “VTU “Todor Kableshkov““, “Shipchenski prohod“, “Sitnyakovo“, “Boris Hristov“, “Geo Milev“, “Svetlostruy“, “Hristo Smirnenski“ neighborhood - the “Vladovo“ intersection – „Geo Milev“, „Slatinska“, „Ciklama“, „Mudren“, as well as in the carriage „Hristo Chernopeev“ – „Tsarigradsko shose“ – „Asen Yordanov“ – „Shipchenski prohod“ and „Hristo Chernopeev“ – „Shipchenski prohod“ – „Alexander Zhendov“ – „Tsarigradsko shose“.

Additionally, work was done on „Ivan Dimitrov – The Doll", "Simeonov Vek", "Velcho Atanasov", "Boyan Magesnik", as well as on the streets "Georgi Minchev", "Popova Shapka", "Dimitar Sofianets", "Asenova Krepost", "Georgi Obretenov", "Rumen Voivoda", "Stoil Voivoda" and "Detelin Voivoda". Shtipka and multilift worked in the “Hristo Botev“ district.

“Lyulin“ district

According to “Sofekostroy“, trucks worked on the ground in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th microdistricts, with the work starting on streets with mass public transport and continuing on intra-neighborhood streets and streets of public importance. After the mechanized cleaning in “Filipovtsi“ with excavators, teams have also started servicing the containers.

Planned activity for January 17, 2026.

„Poduyane“ District

Work continues in the carriage „Alexander Ekzarh“ – „Vladimir Vazov“ – railway line, „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Levski Vekoven“ – „Todorini kukli“, „Vasil Kanchev“ – „Rezbarska“ – „Vladimir Vazov“, „Makgahan“ „ „Rezbarska“ – “Vladimir Vazov“, “Alexander Exarch“ – “Vladimir Vazov“ – “Botevgradsko Shosse“ – “Rila Monastery“, the neighborhoods “Levski G“ and “Levski V“. A total of 5 trucks will be working on the field.

„Slatina“ District

The teams will work in the areas of „Sofia Airport“, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, „VTU „Todor Kableshkov“, „Shipchenski prohod“, „Sitnyakovo“, „Boris Hristov“, „Geo Milev“, „Svetlostruy“, „Koral“, „Roglec“, „Krivina“, „Spatnik“, „Vladovo“, „Hristo Chernopeev“, „Tsarigradsko shose“, “Asen Yordanov“, “Shipchenski prohod“, “Alexander Zhendov“, “Ivan Dimitrov - The Doll“, “Simeonov Vek“, “Velcho Atanasov“, “Boyan Magesnik“,. In the “Reduta“ quarter, - “Petar Bogdan“, “Peyachevich“, “Kajmakchalan“, “Maragidik“, “Boris Hristov“, as well as “Kosta Lulchev“, “General José de San Martin“, “Permanence“, “Sky City“, Registry Agency and “Hristo Botev“ quarter. A total of 5 trucks will be working on the ground.

„Lyulin“ District

According to „Sofekostroy“, today trucks will be working in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th microdistricts, as well as in the „Filipovtsi“ neighborhood and the central area of Lyulin.

The Sofia Municipality continues its daily work with increased capacity, including through coordination between the SPTO, „Sofekostroy“ and the district administrations, in order to stabilize the situation and normalize the service for citizens.