Woman dies in accident near Lovech

A woman died in an accident near Lovech, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The accident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. on the road in the area of the Lovech village of Izvorche. A passenger car and a truck traveling in the opposite direction collided head-on. A passenger in the passenger car died on the spot, and the driver was taken to hospital.

Traffic on the Lovech-Mikre road in the Lovech-Izvorche section in both directions has been temporarily restricted, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced. A detour route has been introduced: Lovech-Ablanitsa-Mikre-Girkova Mahala-Izvorche and vice versa. Traffic is regulated by the Traffic Police.