Garbage collection in Sofia: 19 trucks today serve "Slatina", "Poduyane" and "Lyulin"

The Sofia Municipality continues its intensive garbage collection work in Sofia with a focus on the three most affected districts of – „Slatina“, „Poduyane“ and „Lyulin“. For January 17, from the "Poduyane" and "Slatina" districts A total of 92,160 tons of waste were transported, with a standard daily rate of 90 tons for both regions.

Activity carried out on January 17, 2026.

„Poduyane“ Region



Five trucks worked on the field, servicing the carriage and the areas „Alexander Ekzarh“, „Vladimir Vazov“, the railway line, the carriage „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Levski Vekoven“ – „Todorini kukli“, the carriage „Rezbarska“ – „Vasil Kanchev“ – „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Makgahan“, the „Makgahan“ carriage – „Rezbarska“ – „Vladimir Vazov“, the „Levski G“ quarter, the „Alexander Exarch“ carriage – „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Botevgradsko Shosse“ – „Rila Monastery“, as well as the „Vasil Levski“ – houses.

Slatina District



Five trucks worked in the areas of Airport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Todor Kableshkov Military Technical University, Shipchenski Prohod, Sitnyakovo, Boris Hristov, Geo Milev, Svetlostruy, Hristo Smirnenski neighborhood (blocks „9“ and „10“), the streets „Koral“, „Roglets“, „Krivina“, „Spatnik“, „Vladovo“, as well as in the carriage „Hristo Chernopeev“ – „Tsarigradsko Shosse“ – „Asen Yordanov“ – „Shipchenski Prohod“ and „Hristo Chernopeev“ – „Shipchenski Prohod“ „Alexander Zhendov“ – „Tsarigradsko Shose“.

Additional work was carried out in the „Shipchenski Prohod“ block – „Nikolai Kopernik“ – „Geo Milev“ – „Eminescu“, „Reduta“ quarter and on the streets „Petar Bogdan“, „Peyachevich“, „Kajmakchalan“, „Maragidik“, „Kosta Lulchev“, as well as in the areas „Postoyanstvo“, „Sky City“ and around the “Registration Agency“.

“Lyulin“ District



According to “Sofekostroy“, 8 trucks worked on the field - in “1st microdistrict“, “2nd microdistrict“, “4th microdistrict“, “5th microdistrict“ (two trucks), „6th microdistrict“, „7th microdistrict“, „9th microdistrict“, „10th microdistrict“, „Filipovtsi“ quarter, as well as in the „Center“ zone.

Planned activity for January 18, 2026.

„Poduyane“ district



Today, 4 trucks will be working in the field. They will serve the carriage and the quarters: „Alexander Ekzarh“ – „Vladimir Vazov“ – the railway line, „Vladimir Vazov“ – „Levski Vekoven“ – „Todorini kukli“, „Carving“ – &vassil Kanchev“ – &vassil Kanchev“ – &vassil Vazov“ – &mccaghan“ – &mccaghan“ – &mccaghan“ – &vassil Vazov“, &alexander Ekzarh“ – &vassil Vazov“ – &botevgradsko shose“ – „Rila Monastery“, the neighborhoods „Levski G“, „Levski V“ and „Vasil Levski“ – the houses, as well as the „Hadzhi Dimitar“ and „Suhata Reka“ carriage house.

„Slatina“ District – 5 trucks



The teams are working in the areas of „Sofia Airport“, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, „VTU „Todor Kableshkov““, the area near the former hotel „Pliska“, as well as on the streets „Lidice“, „Prelom“, „Atanas Ishirkov“, „Acad. Georgi Bonchev“, „Hristo Chernopeev“.

In the „Reduta“ work is being carried out on the streets “Yundola“, “Blaga Dimitrova“, “Kobilino Branishte“, “Bricebor“, “Ilarion Dragostinov“, “Petar Mitov“, “Slava“, “Kutlovitsa“, as well as in the area between “Maragidik“ and “Kalimantsi“.

In the “Hristo Smirnenski“ neighborhood The streets are served by “Marko Bochar“, “Mirkovo“, “Ivan Shterev“, “Kiril Bozhikov“, “Ivan Sergiev“, “Boris Novoselski“, “Georgi Asparuhov – Gundi“, „Hristo Halachev“, „Madren“, „Alexander Momnev“, „Kamchia“.

Work is also being carried out on „Slatinska“, „Shipchenski prohod“, „Geo Milev“, „Nikolay Kopernik“, „Atanas Uzunov“, „Kosta Lulchev“, „Ivan Dimitrov – Kuklata“, „Sitnyakovo“, „Boyan Magesnik“.

District „Lyulin“ – 7 trucks



According to data from „Sofekostroy“, today trucks will be working in „4th microdistrict“ and „5th microdistrict“ (two trucks), „3rd microdistrict“ and „8th microdistrict“, „1st microdistrict“ and „2nd microdistrict“, „9th microdistrict“ and „10th microdistrict“, „6th microdistrict“ and „7th microdistrict“, as well as in the „Center“ zone and the “Filipovtsi“ neighborhood.

The Sofia Municipality continues to operate with increased capacity and without interruption, including on weekends, with coordination between the SPTO, “Sofekostroy“ and the regional administrations, in order to normalize the service as quickly as possible.