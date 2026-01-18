Stefan Sofianski: Rumen Radev will go on the field, but will not have a full majority

Rumen Radev will have many supporters, but he will not have a full majority, predicts the former mayor of Sofia Stefan Sofianski. The constitution has exhausted its possibilities, he said. We need to completely change the model of our society, he said in the bTV studio.

400 million leva per year for garbage removal is a large sum. According to him, there is clearly a mistake in the garbage procedure. His advice is that the two sides in the garbage dispute should sit down and come to an agreement. But he supports Mayor Vasil Terziev in his persistence. He does not rule out the topic of garbage being a leading issue in the election campaign.

The solution for him is a new garbage procedure in Sofia. To clean up the garbage, you need equipment, Sofianski emphasized. The fact is that there is talk that cleanliness is managed outside of Bulgaria from Dubai, according to him.

Rumen Radev will go out into the field to take on the role of the Bulgarian Orban, predicts media expert Georgi Lozanov