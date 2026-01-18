Yavor Bozhankov: The President Does Not Understand the Separation of Powers

With the euro, we have realized what generations of Bulgarians have been experiencing. Everything ended well, because this government also fell. This was commented on bTV by Yavor Bozhankov from PP-DB.

When asked what he expects from Rumen Radev, he replied: "Nothing". According to him, the president does not authentically understand the separation of powers. Radev is Kosta Kopeikin on steroids, Bozhankov is convinced.

In his opinion, the fight against corruption will hardly be Radev's strong point. For him, the president is not a new political player. The MP expects a tough battle for fair elections.

An option for him as acting prime minister is Andrey Gyurov. If Sofia residents had not stood behind their mayor after Blagomir Kotsev, the next person to be arrested would have been Vasil Terziev, according to him. Bojankov insists that society reject the previous attempt to taint the elections. A mass vote, the MP called for.