The 32nd International Festival of Masquerade Games "Surva" is in full swing - PHOTOS

Pernik is once again the capital of masquerade culture in Europe. From January 16 to 25, the city welcomes the XXXII International Festival of Masquerade Games "Surva", which this year marks 60 years since its first edition in 1966.

Due to the enormous interest and the growing number of participants, for the first time in history the parades of the masquerade groups are held on two consecutive weekends – on January 17-18 and January 24-25.

The festival offers a rich ten-day accompanying program – concerts, exhibitions, performances, art installations, workshops and thematic events that will enliven every corner of the city and unite tradition and contemporary art.

Photos: fakti.bg