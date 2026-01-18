Relatives and friends demanded justice for the murder of Peyo Peev

Two years after the murder of Peyo Peev, there are still no convictions.

His relatives and friends gathered at the scene of the murder in the capital's "Iztok" district, where the murder took place, to honor his memory and demand a faster and fairer trial.

His ex-wife Gabriela Slavova and his mother Krasimira Trifonova are accused of the brutal murder.

According to the prosecution, they strangled Peyo after a scandal.

The murder was committed in a car and recorded on a surveillance camera.

Gabriela, however, is under house arrest and has the right to see her children.

According to the protesters, she is violating her detention order and going outside Sofia.

A protest was also held in Plovdiv in memory of Peyo Peev.

Milena Yordanova, sister of the murdered Peyo:

Do you think, respected social workers, State Agency for Child Protection, that a murderer, whose mental state is unclear, who deliberately kills someone, should have access to children, who will guarantee the safety of Peyo's child?