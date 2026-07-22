Walnut-sized hail hits Ardino, destroying crops

A strong hailstone the size of walnuts caused serious damage to gardens and orchards in Ardino, the municipality announced.

The greatest damage was in the village of Mlechino, where a storm broke out in the afternoon, accompanied by heavy rain, strong winds and intense hail.

The adverse weather phenomenon lasted about half an hour. The ice chunks, reaching the size of a walnut, caused significant damage to the vegetable gardens and fruit trees of local residents.

The most seriously affected were the plantings in people's yards, with farmers fearing that part of the harvest has been destroyed.

Hail also hit the villages of Bogatino, Chervena Skala and Yabalkovets, the municipality also reported.