Analysts: Rumen Radev seeks third term

Are there contradictions in the foreign policy behavior of the ruling party “Progressive Bulgaria“? This question was the focus of a debate on bTV between political analysts.

According to political scientist Georgi Harizanov, there cannot be any serious hesitation in the actions of the ruling party, although different messages are sometimes found in their public appearances.

“Inconsistencies can always be found in statements, but fortunately there are none in actions. There is no turning back or abandoning the course taken“, he commented.

According to him, the participation of representatives of Bulgaria in international formats, including the meetings in Kiev and Paris, shows consistency in foreign policy.

Sociologist Parvan Simeonov defined the course of Prime Minister Rumen Radev as an attempt at a balanced foreign policy.

According to him, Bulgaria traditionally strives to maintain balance in its relations with international partners, and the current government is trying to follow a similar model.

“Radev is looking for a third way. The problem is more of a communication one – "must explain its decisions more clearly," Simeonov said.

Political scientist Hristo Panchugov, however, disputed this thesis.

According to him, there is currently no consistent foreign policy strategy, and those in power are rather trying to communicate different messages to different audiences.

“Policy presupposes clear goals, instruments and a common narrative. At the moment, there is none," he said.

Panchugov called on the government to begin developing a new National Security Strategy that would outline the risks facing the country and the way in which they will be managed.