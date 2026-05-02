Kostadin Kostadinov: We became an indirect victim of an anti-vote directed against GERB and MRF

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov was a special guest on “Darik's Week“ to comment on the current domestic political situation after the first ceremonial session of the 52nd National Assembly, in which Mihaela Dotsova from “Progressive Bulgaria“ was elected Speaker of Parliament.

“I do not think that we made any mistakes in the campaign. We became an indirect victim of an anti-vote, directed against GERB and MRF. There was such a vote in 2009, when people came out and voted not so much for GERB, but more against MRF and BSP at that time. Many people decided that anyway “Vazrazhdane“ would enter parliament, but it could not come to power, so some voters temporarily voted for Radev's formation. The protest vote is flowing towards the largest political force. The bad thing is that a fighter against corruption appears in our country, who will channel the vote of the voters, only to become an example of corruption in the worst case within a few years. Borisov appeared like this - as a fighter against corruption. Now a large part of Bulgarians perceive Peevski and Borisov as a symbol of corruption“, said Kostadin Kostadinov.

“During the campaign, Rumen Radev defended different theses. He had limited media appearances. We saw that it was about PP-DB on steroids, which can take power. I do not expect “Progressive Bulgaria“ to accept any of our proposals. We have already submitted some of our bills, some of which are for terminating the 10-year agreement with Ukraine, as well as the one for removing the NSO security of deputies. We will continue to do what we have been doing so far. We have no illusions that anything will change, and we see 228 people who are united around the Euro-Atlantic majority“, he also said.

“If we accept the vote of “Vazrazhdane“ as support for leaving the eurozone, we should assume that 95% of those who voted do not want this. However, a large part of Radev's voters want exactly that. It happened because Radev was created with such an image. An image was created for him for years that he is against the status quo, although he was created by status quo. He decided to capitalize on his personal rating from the presidency in a parliamentary one. In the vote for the speaker of the parliament, we saw an unprecedented majority from the RADE party, GERB-SDS and MRF. Everything was hushed up, that was quite interesting“, said Kostadinov.

“Maybe there are agreements between GERB-SDS, MRF and the RADE party. What did Radev do sharply against Borisov and Peevski? We cannot lie to our enemies. There are people against us who realize that “Vazrazhdane“ is the only resistance force of the Bulgarian people“, commented the leader of “Vazrazhdane“.

“We have a crystal ideology – Bulgaria should be a sovereign state. Bulgaria should be free and independent, as well as have prosperity. Ursula von der Leyen began to speak out against “Vazrazhdane“, it is an honor for me that this happened, at the moment when the European elections came 2 years ago. We then came into direct contact with “Alternative for Germany“. At the European level, they were part of “Identity and Democracy“, they were excluded from there. They were threatened with becoming a marginal formation. Then we contacted them and came up with a proposal for a common European group. We provided them with three partners - from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, and they were the fifth party. Then they found the Poles and the French, then a party from Lithuania joined us. Thus, we created a European party, headed by the Bulgarian Stanislav Stoyanov from “Vazrazhdane“ in “Europe of Sovereign Nations“.

“From “Vazrazhdane“ paid a heavy political price in these elections, as if we had participated in the government. When you live in the kingdom of lies, you can't help but understand that at one point, to be honest, you are called crazy, reckless, populist, etc. This is not something new, but since the time of Botev, who wrote in “Borba“ that “…the decent people in our country consider us crazy“. We believe that we must protect the Bulgarian national interest. It requires us to be a rich country first and foremost. Bulgaria cannot be a rich country in the eurozone. Currently, we are in first place in the eurozone in terms of inflation“, said Kostadin Kostadinov.

“Radev is silent like a sphinx. We must return the leva, whoever says it can't happen - is lying. We entered the eurozone with falsified data. The eurozone is a pyramid and must bring in new ones, otherwise it will go bankrupt. Bulgaria was annexed, we gave gold to the ECB. We sent I don't know how many billions to the bank. And despite the annexation of Bulgaria, 1.5 billion losses for 2025. The BNB has not been at a loss since the Balkan War. Imagine if the BNB had been at a loss. Isn't it worrying? The ECB is at a loss and no one is saying anything“, said Kostadinov.

“I hope there will be no divisions in the new parliament. When the parliament is boring, there is nothing to distract people from their problems. The big problems are impoverishment and inflation. Everything is two. The vast majority of people feel it in their pockets and that's why they say two. Some things are 80%, but people feel it. We simply have to get the Bulgarian lev back, we have to do that. For it to happen, there must be political will. Unfortunately, the vast majority of Bulgarian society buried the Bulgarian lev in the last elections“, said Kostadin Kostadinov.

“I don't want to pay another country, such as Ukraine. We don't even know exactly how much we have to pay Ukraine. When has Europe shown solidarity with us? Going back in time - I don't have a single such case. Europe does not help Bulgaria, the EU funds are nothing. We have 2.5 billion for last year's membership fee. The EU funds are between one and two percent of the state budget. We pay an ever-increasing membership fee to the European Union. "We could have had a better result than ourselves," said Kostadin Kostadinov.