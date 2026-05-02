Radoslav Ribarski: Over the years, the PP-DB coalition was at the parliamentary level, and everything else was divided by party

"We must note that the PP-DB parliamentary group resisted and was completely united when the fight was against the "Borisov-Peevski" model. This brought people to the streets, but after the elections it became clear that the electorate chose "Progressive Bulgaria". Now the people's expectations are entirely on them," said the MP from "We continue the change" in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS Radoslav Ribarski.

"Over the years, the coalition was mainly at the parliamentary level, and everything else was divided by party. Each party in the coalition seemed to have its own structures, governing bodies. We did not achieve a complete strong merger and unification into one political body, as expected", he added.

According to him, there has been no change in the parliament regarding the two formations. "We stand side by side, our offices are side by side, as before. Nothing has changed", said Ribarski.

"The two parliamentary groups expect to see what the first actions of "Progressive Bulgaria" will be. Based on these real actions, each of the parties will make its own decisions. "We are at a critical juncture, where we must complete the replacement of the Judicial Council," the MP said.

He specified that there have been no talks yet about changes to the Judiciary Act. "It is too early to make such calculations," he added.