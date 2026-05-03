Weather today, forecast for Sunday, May 3: Mostly sunny, significant cloudiness over Southeast Bulgaria

It will be mostly sunny, but over Southeast Bulgaria the cloudiness will be significant and in places there will be rain.

A moderate, temporarily strong northeasterly wind will continue to blow, in the southeastern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 11 and 16 degrees.

Above the Black Sea coast there will be more clouds over the southern coast and in places there will be rain. It will be windy, with a moderate, temporarily strong northeasterly wind.

Above the mountains the cloudiness will be significant and in many places it will snow, and below 1200 meters - rain. The precipitation will be longer in the Eastern Rhodopes, Strandzha and Sakar. There will be a moderate and temporarily strong northeast wind.

The beginning of next week in Western Bulgaria will be sunny, while isolated light rain showers are not ruled out in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will rise and on Tuesday the maximums will be above 20 degrees everywhere, but on Monday morning it will still be quite cold, with frost conditions.

On Wednesday it will warm up further – maximum temperatures will reach 26-27 degrees. On Thursday afternoon, it will rain and thunder in places in the western regions of the country, and there will be hail.