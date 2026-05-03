They are looking for a solution to build a temporary road in the area of the collapsed section between Pamporovo and Smolyan

A solution is urgently being sought to build a temporary road that would be an alternative to the collapsed section between Pamporovo and Smolyan in the Raykovski Livadi area, BNT reports. Nearly 70 meters of the road has collapsed into the ravine along with tons of earth, electric poles and centuries-old trees. Engineers and geologists have already inspected the site, and the most urgent measures to control the crisis situation are yet to be drawn up. It became clear that the landslide is still active and the ground has not calmed down. According to experts, the restoration will take years.

In the meantime, traffic from the Smolyan region to Plovdiv and Sofia is carried out via bypass routes - through the village of Stoykite and the Rozhen pass. However, in places the road is also not in good condition. The formed crisis headquarters decided to conduct an inspection, remove overhanging trees and clean the ditches as a matter of urgency. And the mayor of Smolyan appealed to the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, which is the owner of the road, and to state institutions to take urgent measures, especially against the background of the situation in the entire region, where there are still old landslides that make traffic difficult.