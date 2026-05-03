Ruzha Raicheva: The first steps of Progressive Bulgaria cannot be in the direction of judicial reform

One of the biggest mistakes that „Progressive Bulgaria“ can make is to fail to live up to high expectations. This was said in the program „120 minutes“ the host of „The Day“ and „The Week“ on Darik Radio, Bozhidar Rusev.

„With these election results, we establish that half of the voters in Bulgaria do not want to make a choice between whether they are citizens of the world or citizens of their nation. They say that something between the two is possible“, commented Offnews journalist Ruja Raicheva.

According to her, in the past politicians presented the choice as very ultimate - if you are with the world, you are not in Bulgaria and vice versa. “It seems to me that “Progressive Bulgaria” and Rumen Radev are showing that it is possible to protect our interest, as well as to be part of the unions we are from“.

“Progressive Bulgaria” will do everything possible to avoid sharp turns, because a turn to the east, for example, as there were many such accusations during the campaign, would potentially mean hundreds of thousands taking to the squares and streets of Bulgaria again. And Rumen Radev categorically does not want this. Bulgaria seems much more organized at the moment“, believes Rusev.

In his words, for a long time we have heard from some politicians and analysts that the meaning of the parliamentary republic has been exhausted. “Many elections in a row presented the same electoral picture. It was still not possible to reach a majority or an adequate coalition. Many compromises had to be made“.

“Ultimately, we have reached the current situation, in which Bulgarian citizens said that the parliamentary republic is not exhausted of content. Maybe, if we like a politician, we can vote him so much confidence that he will reach a majority“, commented Rusev.

According to Raicheva, the first steps cannot be in the direction of judicial reform, because this requires a constitutional majority and negotiations. “I assume that the government's first task will be to deal with prices, with controlling speculation, inflation. We have a lot of reforms that need to be done. The responsibility is enormous and here Rumen Radev has no excuses“.

“What would have worked for him in terms of excuses would have been not having a majority. Then he could have justified himself with the difficulty of his partners. And now he could only justify himself with individual people, whom he could possibly punish from “Progressive Bulgaria“. This is the weight of this enormous responsibility that he has at the moment“, explained the journalist.

According to Rusev, one of the biggest mistakes that “Progressive Bulgaria“ can make is to fail to justify the high expectations. “And during the campaign we heard that prices are too high. We feel it in the shops and at the gas stations. If we are promised urgent measures that will give quick results, then in just a few weeks or a few months we will see whether they are successful“.

„The PP-DB insists that as soon as possible, but still carefully consider the ways in which we can reach a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. Then a new prosecutor general should be elected. But the battle with the oligarchy will be the leading one. However, we have the topic of the economy and high prices“, added Rusev.

He explained that next week we will see the formation of a regular government with Prime Minister Rumen Radev. „And at this very moment, these great expectations will no longer have any reason why they cannot happen“.