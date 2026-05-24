Torrential rain and hail hit the center of Sofia PHOTOS AND VIDEO

Torrential rain, accompanied by hail, poured over the central parts of Sofia. The rainfall is extremely intense and lasted more than half an hour, bTV specified.

So far, there is no information about serious damage or injuries.

Today, the situation in the country after the floods is gradually normalizing. In Veliko Tarnovo, the level of the Yantra River has dropped. The situation in Apriltsi and Sevlievo is also normalizing.

The last 24 hours have been busy for firefighters. There have been over 200 accidents, with 153 weather-related reports.

The situation was most difficult in the Gabrovo, Tarnovo and Lovech regions. The highest number of reports was in the Gabrovo region - 61.