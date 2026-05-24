Prisoners mobilized for cleanup after the disaster in Veliko Tarnovo

An additional resource of 15 prisoners from the "Veliko Tarnovo" Open-Type Prison Hostel at the Lovech Prison has been mobilized on the territory of the Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, the Ministry of Justice announced.

By order of the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, they are being included in the emergency recovery activities to clean up public spaces, roads and assist the local population in the most critical points of the municipality affected by the heavy rains. The activity is carried out in strict compliance with security measures and the rights of prisoners.

Earlier in the day, ten prisoners serving sentences in the open-type Prison Dormitory “Veliko Tarnovo“ at the Lovech prison, joined in helping with the cleanup after the heavy rains and the overflow of the Yantra River in Gabrovo. The prisoners are at low risk of recidivism and are under the control of the prison dormitory's supervisory and security staff.

Mobile teams of the Social Assistance Agency are starting patrols in Sevlievo and Gabrovo to describe the damage from the floods.

The prisoners are expected to be on the ground in affected municipalities tomorrow as well, the ministry added.