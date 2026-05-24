A one-month-old baby and an 8-year-old boy were injured in a car accident involving an overturned car

A one-month-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were injured after an accident on the road between the Kazanlak villages of Gorno Cherkovishte and Buzovgrad. This was reported by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora, BTA reports.

They specified that a report about the incident was received shortly after 1:00 p.m. According to initial information, it was a crashed Peugeot car driven by a 19-year-old man, and the car overturned in a ditch.

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also traveling in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was tested for alcohol and drugs, and negative results were reported. A police team is on site.

There are no traffic problems, the Ministry of Interior added.