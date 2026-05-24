Stoycho Katsarov: Reduce regional governments from 28 to 6

Former Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov proposed a radical optimization of the state apparatus by closing the majority of regional governments in the country. In his position on the possibilities for cutting budget spending, he calls for a reduction of regional structures from the current 28 to only 9 or even 6, arguing with advanced digitalization and the discontinued functions of these institutions.

According to Katsarov, in addition to the regional governments themselves, all regional structures of ministries and departments, which currently maintain a duplicate presence in each of the 28 regional centers, must also undergo a drastic reduction. He is categorical that maintaining such a device is unjustified in the era of new technologies.

“In the era of electronic governance, widespread digitalization of administrative services and the introduction of artificial intelligence in work, working at a counter is archaic, and the proximity of administrative services to people does not require a physical presence on site“, the former minister argues.

Katsarov draws a parallel with the time when he himself held the post of regional governor of Sofia Region. At that time, the total number of governors in Bulgaria was nine, and the institution was burdened with heavy tasks related to the sale of land with the right to construction and the transfer of state property after privatization deals.

“These processes have long ended. "Today, the main occupation of the District Governments is to obstruct the municipalities and mayors," says Dr. Katsarov.

In conclusion, he defines the current model as a huge bureaucratic burden that not only does not help society, but also directly hinders proactive and enterprising Bulgarians.