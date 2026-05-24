The Mayor of Blagoevgrad has declared May 25 a day of mourning for the death of a minor girl

The Mayor of Blagoevgrad has declared tomorrow, May 25, a day of mourning in connection with the tragic circumstances in which a minor child died and another was seriously injured when he fell from a block of flats in the “Strumsko“ neighborhood.

All ceremonial events on the territory of the municipality are canceled. Where cancellation is impossible, the events will begin with a minute of silence.

The concert at Macedonia Square tonight at 8:00 PM will also begin with a minute of silence.

Blagoevgrad Municipality expresses its sincere condolences to the family, loved ones and everyone affected by the heavy loss.