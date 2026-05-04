RIA has created a map of the condition of the road surface in our country

A map of the condition of the road surface has been developed, which is based on objective measurements, not on subjective assessments, it became known from the words of the Chairman of the Management Board (MB) of the Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API) Eng. Todor Anastasov during a press conference of the Acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Naydenov, BTA specified.

The main criterion by which the state of the republican road network is assessed is the evenness of the road surface, Anastasov pointed out. This indicator was chosen because it is easy to measure instrumentally and gives a good general idea of the strength of the road. The assessment is divided into a five-point scale - from “bad“ to “excellent“.

Based on the measurements made on over 16,000 km of roads and all highways, statistics show that the roads in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Silistra and Pazardzhik are in the best overall condition, and the worst in the districts of Burgas, Montana and Vidin.

The measurements were made using specialized software and equipment from the Institute for Roads and Bridges for Motorways. According to the RIA, the map can serve as a basis for planning the budget for road maintenance for the next year.

Regarding the repair of the section between Kostenets, Dolna Banya and Samokov, part of the “Giro d'Italia”, the minister announced that sanctions will be imposed on the contractor, and the RIA informed that machines have already been sent to remove the defective marking and lay new ones. The minister pointed out that patches and lack of markings are also often observed on the routes of the “Giro d'Italia“ in other countries, which does not prevent the competition from taking place.