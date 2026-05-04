The Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CIP) has confiscated property worth over 4.2 million leva since January

Since the beginning of the year, the Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property has confiscated property worth over 2 million euros (4,266,000 leva) in favor of the state.

The Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CIP) reports results in its civil confiscation activities since the beginning of the year, and in the first 4 months it has confiscated property worth over 2 million euros (4,266,000 leva) in favor of the state.

The confiscated property also includes a significant volume of real estate and movable assets.

Among them are over 35 real estate properties, including 4 apartments, 3 houses, 16 agricultural and land properties (fields, vineyards, meadows and ideal parts of business sites), as well as 12 commercial, industrial and warehouse buildings with adjacent land. The scope of the confiscation also includes ideal parts of building rights.

87 vehicles were also confiscated, including 80 passenger cars, 4 trucks, 1 specialized vehicle, 1 motorcycle and 1 trailer.

Additionally, shares and company shares worth 21,800 euros (42,638 leva) were confiscated.

The persons whose property was confiscated have been charged or convicted of various serious crimes such as:

- participation in an organized criminal group with the aim of committing crimes against the tax and financial systems;

- money laundering;

- human trafficking;

- distribution of narcotics in particularly large quantities;

- telephone fraud;

- extortion;

- carrying out banking transactions without a permit (license), the so-called “usury“, etc.

Among the landmark cases is that of a person with the initials S.T.K., known by the nickname “Draganovetsa“, with a long criminal history and numerous convictions, including for drug trafficking, possession of narcotics and money laundering, both in Bulgaria and in Germany. With a court decision in favor of the state that has entered into force, numerous real estate properties in the city of Pernik and the region were seized from him, including apartments, residential and commercial buildings, commercial properties and agricultural land.

In another case, a land plot, a car and a sum of money were seized from a person with the initials K.M.K., accused of participating in an organized criminal group created for the purpose of extortion and obtaining property benefits and committing crimes against the monetary and credit system.