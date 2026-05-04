Svetlin Tachev: There are 3 important tasks before the new cabinet: controlling prices, judicial reform and adopting the budget

We will not have any intrigue at the consultations with President Yotova, as it is clear that "Progressive Bulgaria" will form a government. Now the three more important tasks before the new cabinet follow: controlling prices, judicial reform and adopting the budget. This was stated by the sociologist from the „Measure“ agency Svetlin Tachev in an interview with NovaNews, quoted by novini.bg.

He added that Radev's government will not have it easy at all and the difficulties are just beginning and that he faces the difficult task of justifying the trust and expectations of Bulgarian society.

Regarding the future composition of the cabinet, the sociologist believes that Radev will rely on personnel with whom he has worked and who were part of his official cabinets, i.e. of people he trusts.

According to the sociologist, one of the biggest difficulties facing the former president is controlling high prices, for which he directly blamed state institutions, since in his words they categorically failed to keep prices down during the adoption of the euro.

„Currently, the future cabinet must look for ways to make painful reforms that may affect Bulgarian citizens, but this is a legacy from the previous government“, he commented.

Regarding the split between „We Continue the Change“ and „Democratic Bulgaria“ Svetlin Tachev explained that the two formations „neither liked each other nor were they able to work together“.

„Until now, they ran together in elections because they simply needed to. They have differences on many policies, especially economic ones. What kept them together was that they perceived themselves as a community. They were a mechanical assembly – they came out with different colors, they ran separate campaigns... There was no mechanism that could unite them“, added the sociologist.

When asked whether they would manage to “come together“ again, Tachev replied that it was possible, but it mostly depended on whether they would manage to organize themselves.

Towards the end of the conversation, the political scientist said that Rumen Radev had two goals – the presidential elections and the local government elections, specifying that the latter are actually the backbone of every party.