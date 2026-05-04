What salaries will the new people in power receive

The new people in power will receive a basic salary of between 4,500 and 7,000 euros, Nova TV reports. The salaries of MPs, ministers and the prime minister are tied to the average salary in the public sector. They change every 3 months.

MPs receive 3 average salaries, reported by the national statistics for the public sector at the end of each quarter. Thus, the first salaries that the new MPs will receive will be based on the month of December. With an average salary in the public sector of just under 1,500 euros, MPs will receive almost 4,500. This does not include additional percentages for years of service, supplements for academic degrees and participation in committees.

As Speaker of Parliament, Mihaela Dotsova will receive 55% above the MP salary - this means almost 7,000 euros per month.

The ministers who will enter the new cabinet will receive slightly less. Their basic salaries are formed by giving another 30 percent above the MP salary. The math shows just over 5,800 euros.

The prime minister's salary is also tied to the MP salary. And it is 55 percent above that of the people's representatives, as much as that of the Speaker of Parliament - almost 7,000 euros. As it became clear, Rumen Radev will be prime minister in the next government. While in this position, he will have to give up the lifetime salary that he is entitled to as a person who held the position of president. In this case, it is almost 5,400 euros per month.

People in power will receive these salaries for only 1 month. In a few days, the National Statistics Institute will announce what the salaries in the public sector were in March, which will also change the income of the government - the question is whether their next salaries will be up or down.