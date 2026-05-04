Rumen Ovcharov: We will now have to slightly limit ourselves with left-wing measures, because both the budget deficit and the external debt are growing

We will now have to slightly limit ourselves with left-wing measures, because both the budget deficit and the external debt, and some other things are going in a way that, if we do not change the trajectory, we will be spinning into that spiral that we once called debt and from which we managed to get out with great effort. This was said by former Minister of Energy Rumen Ovcharov in an interview for the show "Face to Face" on bTV.

According to him, there is also good news. And it is that Rumen Radev's government is set to serve out its full four-year term.

"This means that thinking will not be just from today to tomorrow, but will also be for the day after tomorrow, next year, and the year after that", he explained the philosophy of his point of view.

Ovcharov hopes that the longer time horizon will awaken the rulers and force them to leave the zone of populism.

"Bulgartransgaz" restarts activities on the "Chiren" gas storage facility with a tender for 55.9 million euros. This is the notorious order for 3+3 drilling of the storage facility, which was blocked by the court for nearly a year. The deadline for receiving offers or applications for participation is May 29, which means that companies will have a little more than a month to prepare their documents for participation.

"Unfortunately, Minister Traycho Trayko did absolutely nothing, for some unknown reason. He did not try to poke these wasp nests anywhere, meaning the breeding grounds of corruption: both in the Kozloduy NPP, and in Bulgartransgaz, and in Lukoil. He did nothing anywhere, and everywhere everything is saturated with corruption," Ovcharov commented on the topic.

"Currently, we do not produce aviation fuel, which the whole of Europe is crying for. We produce only 15,000 tons, which is the minimum. We can produce 45,000 tons. Aviation fuel is $130 more expensive than diesel. "However, we produce diesel," he commented on the situation at "Lukoil", adding that in his opinion Rumen Spetsov was appointed in order to guarantee the revenues of certain companies.