Sofia Municipality extends the deadline for kindergarten admissions by two weeks

The Sofia Municipality extends the deadline for reviewing and editing applications for admission to kindergartens and nurseries by two weeks.

The aim is to give parents the opportunity to calmly consider their choice while awaiting the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) under the new Admissions Ordinance.

At the moment the court rules, the information system will be reconfigured according to the requirements, if necessary.

To ensure predictability for families, the following new dates for the rankings are set:

First ranking: May 22, 2026.

Second ranking: June 5, 2026

Third classification: June 19, 2026.

At the moment, the ISODZ information system continues to work according to the criteria adopted by the Sofia Municipal Council in March 2026. Although the Sofia City Administrative Court suspended the operation of some of the new rules - those on address, residence and nursery points, the Sofia Municipal Council appealed this decision and it is currently being considered by the Supreme Administrative Court.

The decision to wait for the court ruling is dictated by the desire to avoid the risk of a double change in the criteria within a few days. Any hasty change would force parents to rearrange their wishes many times, which would create unnecessary chaos and uncertainty for every family.

The administration's priority is to ensure that all children will be classified under the same conditions and according to clear, effective rules. Parents will be informed promptly of any developments in the case through the institution's official channels.

The Sofia Municipality thanks the parents for their patience and understanding.