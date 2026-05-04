The press center of “Democratic Bulgaria“ announced that the formation will submit to the National Assembly a project to establish a temporary parliamentary commission. It will aim to investigate the significant discrepancies between the officially declared income and the actual standard of living of the Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski.

The focus of the proposed commission will be the declared income from dividends and the significant expenses for renting luxury real estate, cars and using private jets. The deputies will check whether third parties and commercial companies are taking on huge financial burdens on his behalf.

"This case has long been no longer just a matter of personal declarations. It raises a far more serious question - whether the state applies the law equally to everyone, or the institutions suddenly stop seeing when a person with Peevski's political and economic weight stands against them" - the petitioners state in their official position.

The party recalls that they have already filed numerous reports with the Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Assets, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the prosecutor's office. The data is based on public information, according to which there are drastic discrepancies between the politician's declared income and the annual financial statements of the companies in which he was or is the sole owner of the capital.

The new parliamentary commission will have to establish who actually pays for the expensive transport and property services, on what basis and whether they are taxed according to Bulgarian legislation. The deputies express doubts about the covert provision of property benefits and undeclared financing.

In addition to the origin of the funds, the deputies will also investigate the actions of the state control bodies themselves - the Ministry of Interior, the State Agency for National Security, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the border control bodies. The aim is to establish whether the institutions have carried out in-depth checks on the previous signals or whether their reaction was deliberately delayed and formal.

We recall that this is not the first attempt at institutional pressure on the topic. Back in January 2026, following a signal from the deputies Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozanov, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office initiated pre-trial proceedings in connection with the property status of the chairman of the MRF. The current request for a parliamentary committee aims to shed light on how far these investigations have gone.