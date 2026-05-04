Dimitar Ganev: Asen Vassilev and the PP are the ones who are heading in the direction of disunity

Political scientist from "Trend" Dimitar Ganev commented on the show "Denyat ON AIR" what the pitfalls will be for the new government, after the victory of the early parliamentary elections by "Progressive Bulgaria".

"It will face a number of challenges. One of them is certainly the budget, which is coming up in the first weeks, at the moment the cabinet is being formed," Ganev noted to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the second major challenge is personnel, because this is a coalition without established structures, without a tradition in governance.

"I say personnel challenge from the perspective of the large scale, to change the leadership of a number of institutions", the political scientist specified.

The split of the PP-DB

According to him, the split in the PP-DB was foreshadowed. According to him, there were personality conflicts that started a year and a half ago and the cup ran over.

"Assen Vassilev and the PP are the ones who are heading in the direction of disunity," the political scientist pointed out.

Regarding the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the so-called judicial reform, according to Ganev, no one would be left in a position to defend this composition with an expired mandate.

Will "Progressive Bulgaria" be sustainable?

When asked whether "Progressive Bulgaria" with Rumen Radev can forget itself, the political scientist replied that we must keep in mind that, since we live in a democratic state, self-forgetfulness is always punished.

"They must learn from history, we have seen several such moments in which the voter is punished," Ganev warned.

According to him, local elections will show whether "Progressive Bulgaria" will be a sustainable political entity.