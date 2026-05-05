Training flights over Sofia before the Day of Bravery

The day before the Bulgarian Army Day, training flights of our military aviation will be held in the sky over Sofia. They are part of the preparation for celebrating the Day of Bravery, the Ministry of Defense announced.



The flights will be at low altitude over the “St. Alexander Nevski“ square and will be held from 9:00 to 11:00, BNT specified.

On the holiday tomorrow, flights will be performed by helicopters, military transport and attack aircraft and fighters. The demonstrations will be held from 10:00 to 11:00.