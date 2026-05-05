Ivaylo Mirchev: It has just become clear from a publication on “Off Air” that Peevski’s NSO security is being retained

It has just become clear from a publication on “Off Air” that Peevski’s NSO security is being retained. There is no information about what is happening with Boyko Borisov’s security.

For us, the dismantling of the “Peevski-Borisov” model begins with a symbolic and quick step: removing their security.

This is recalled on "Facebook" by the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

The committee that makes these decisions met a few days ago. It is composed of: the head of the NSO, Gen. Tonev, the Secretary General Kandev and the close to Peevski head of the State Security Agency, Denev. The decision of the commission is that Peevski's NSO security should remain.

The Ministry of Interior has removed the berets from the SOBT guarding Peevski, but apparently Tonev and Denev have prevailed. Thus, Peevski's majority in the commission remains and continues to defend his state security.

From “Democratic Bulgaria” we submitted a bill on the very first day of the parliament that could remove the security. This will make it clear whether the “Peevski - Borisov” model also has a majority in the plenary hall or whether the promises with which Radev won will be fulfilled, namely counteraction to the model.