The Varna District Court is reopening the case against the mayor of the seaside capital, Blagomir Kotsev. The injunction hearing is scheduled for June 30, with July 14 as the reserve date, Nova TV reports.
In addition to Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, the defendants in the case are also municipal councilors Yordan Kateliyev and Nikolay Stefanov, businessman Yordan Marinov and PR expert Antoaneta Petrova.
In March, the trial was temporarily suspended due to Kateliyev and Stefanov's participation in the parliamentary elections. According to Bulgarian law, candidates for parliamentarians enjoy immunity during the election campaign. After it became clear that the two would not be members of the 52nd National Assembly, the grounds for suspending the case were dropped.
The case against Blagomir Kotsev is being reopened
The injunction hearing is scheduled for June 30, with July 14 as the reserve date
Май 5, 2026 15:54 34
The Varna District Court is reopening the case against the mayor of the seaside capital, Blagomir Kotsev. The injunction hearing is scheduled for June 30, with July 14 as the reserve date, Nova TV reports.