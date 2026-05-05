Assen Vassilev: We will certainly not support a government of "Progressive Bulgaria"

We will certainly not support a government of “Progressive Bulgaria“. The voters gave us the role of opposition, they have enough majority to elect a government. This was said by the leader of “Continuing the Change“ Assen Vassilev at a briefing after consultations with President Iliana Yotova on forming a government.

Regarding the judicial reform and the measures in the budget, we have clearly outlined them and we would support all the measures in it. We have already submitted several bills in this direction, he pointed out.

I have always insisted that taxes not be raised. Automatism should only be there where there is a clear public need and a huge shortage, said Vassilev and gave the example of doctors.

He noted that there are about 2 billion euros that depend on urgent actions between now and June 30. According to him, these are the actions to complete the latest reforms that GERB and DPS have been blocking for more than two years to receive the full amount of funds under the PSU.

It is important not to allow the Supreme Judicial Council to be formed in the coming months in a way that some key individuals are replaced with others, said the chairman of the parliamentary group of “We continue the change“ Nikolay Denkov. Part of the possibilities to limit expenses is to stop the hidden transfer of funds to unclear schemes from which they disappear, he added.

Regarding a joint nomination for president with “Democratic Bulgaria“ Assen Vassilev explained that they will follow the signed procedure for submitting a joint candidacy.